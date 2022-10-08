Town of Washington woman hospitalized after being struck by arrow

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (WQOW) - One woman is in the hospital after she was struck by an arrow Saturday evening, according to a press release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said they received the 911 call reporting the incident around 5:30 p.m. First responders provided medical treatment at the scene, before she was transported to an area hospital, where she is in stable condition.
Officials said there is no danger to the public. Further details have yet to be released as the incident is under investigation.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Wisconsin DNR.