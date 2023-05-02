Town of Wheaton home total loss after accidental fire

WHEATON (WQOW) - A home is a total loss after a fire in the town of Wheaton Monday.
According to Wheaton Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Eugene F. Gutsch, they responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. for a fire on 90th Street, south of Highway 29.
Gutsch said the first arriving units found the inside living area and front deck fully involved, and the fire was extending to the attic. The fire caused extensive damage, and after five hours on the scene, it was deemed a total loss.
The people who lived in the house were able to evacuate, and there were no injuries reported to them or fire fighters.
Gutsch noted that even as the house is a total loss, "numerous items of personal property of the occupants were recovered during salvage and overhaul."
He also said the fire was accidental.