Traffic lights at Gateway Drive and Prill Road working again

4/7/22
UPDATE: The traffic lights at Gateway Drive and Prill Road had been blinking red since last Thursday when a vehicle crashed into a light poll and the traffic signal control box, according to the Eau Claire Police daily incident summary, which noted the person in that crash was not injured.
Officials with Eau Claire County's highway department said it wasn't until this Wednesday the materials necessary to fix the lights were received. They were able to fix the lights Thursday afternoon.
3/31/22
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the intersection of Golf Road and Gateway Drive due to a crash at the intersection.
Police also said the power at this intersection is out due to the crash. Temporary stop signs are being put in place.
News 18 will update this story when there is new information