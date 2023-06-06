Traveling exhibit tells Wisconsin LGBTQ+ history

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A new exhibit has arrived at the Dunn County Historical Society's museum that celebrates Pride Month.
The exhibit, called "We Will Always Be Here: Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ Historymakers," is a traveling display created by the Wisconsin Historical Society. It tells the story of several prominent LGBTQ+ Wisconsinites spanning the 1800s to the 1990s. Melissa Kneeland, executive director of the Dunn County Historical society, said she hopes this exhibit sparks conversations about a more permanent display once the exhibit leaves on June 24.
"We are always looking to make sure that we are telling the stories of everyone in our community and when we were looking at different exhibits it really became clear that we were not telling the story of a number of different parts of our community," Kneeland said.
The display also features additions by the Menomonie museum — a collaboration between the Dunn County Historical Society and The Qube — UW-Stout's LGBTQ+ resource center. The additions focus on the history of The Qube and important milestones in Menomonie's history of supporting LGBTQ+ people.