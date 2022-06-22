Trempealeau Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing man last seen near Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Law enforcement are seeking the publics help as they search for a missing Trempealeau County man.
Officials with the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said Derek Stawarz has been missing since last Tuesday, June 14. They said he was last seen in the area of Lassek Court in the township of Seymour.
The vehicle he was driving was abandoned in Eau Claire County, along with his wallet phone and keys, the sheriff's office said.
Officials describe Stawarz as 5'11, 165 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. They said he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red/orange shirt, and was carrying a sweatshirt.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351