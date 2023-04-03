Trempealeau County man arrested for threatening minors with a pistol

Blair (WQOW) - A man was arrested on Sunday for pointing a pistol at several people and threatening them, including some under the age of 18.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that they received a report Saturday night of an intoxicated man pointing a gun at people at 144 W. Mill Road in the City of Blair.
When deputies arrived, the suspect had already fled. Police say that the man pointed a pistol at several people in the building - including some under the age of 18 - and threatened them before fleeing.
On Sunday, police were able to find the suspect, 59-year-old Douglas Stegerwald of Arcadia, and arrested him for 5 counts of recklessly endangering safety. They searched his property and found a pistol matching the description of the incident.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office says this is an isolated incident, and that the victims' names are not being released at this time.