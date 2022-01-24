 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Trial begins for cops accused of violating Floyd's rights

  • Updated
  • 0
Floyd other officers

Pictures from left to right: Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Kueng

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Opening statements have begun in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights.

J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are the other three officers who were at the scene May 25, 2020, as Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd's neck to the ground with his knee for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man was facedown in handcuffs and gasping for air.

Chauvin was convicted last year of murder. Kueng, Lane and Thao are broadly charged with depriving Floyd of his civil rights while acting under government authority. All three are charged for failing to provide Floyd with medical care. Thao and Kueng are charged additionally with failing to stop Chauvin.