Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Runoff from snow melt and rain will keep river flows increased.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 900 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 900 PM CDT Friday was 775.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 775.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
775.1 feet on 04/19/2019.

&&

Trial date set in Apple River stabbing case

Miu

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A trial date was set Friday for the man accused of stabbing five people on the Apple River last summer in St. Croix County.

A judge set Nicolae Miu's trial to begin April 1, 2024. It's expected to last two weeks. The judge also heard testimony on Miu's efforts to suppress statements he made to law enforcement the day of the incident. No decision was made on those motions.

A 17-year-old boy died and four others were injured when they were stabbed after it was reported that a group of people surrounded Miu and starting yelling at him while they were tubing on the river.

Miu claims he was acting in self defense. 

