Trial date set in Apple River stabbing case

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A trial date was set Friday for the man accused of stabbing five people on the Apple River last summer in St. Croix County.
A judge set Nicolae Miu's trial to begin April 1, 2024. It's expected to last two weeks. The judge also heard testimony on Miu's efforts to suppress statements he made to law enforcement the day of the incident. No decision was made on those motions.
A 17-year-old boy died and four others were injured when they were stabbed after it was reported that a group of people surrounded Miu and starting yelling at him while they were tubing on the river.
Miu claims he was acting in self defense.