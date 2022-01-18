Trial underway in negligent homicide case

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A jury will begin deliberations Wednesday in a court case involving a deadly crash in Chippewa County.
Trial was held Tuesday for Miranda Jo Miller on a charge of homicide by negligent driving. Miller, from Curtiss, is charged in the 2017 crash north of Cadott that killed Jeremy Goodwin.
The investigation concluded she likely ran a stop sign.
Miller told deputies she had been driving to find a cellular signal for her phone, and had it on the seat next to her, checking it about every thirty seconds for a signal.
After testimony Tuesday, both the prosecution and defense rested their cases. Closing arguments are scheduled to be delivered Wednesday.