Trial underway in negligent homicide case

miranda jo miller

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A jury will begin deliberations Wednesday in a court case involving a deadly crash in Chippewa County.

Trial was held Tuesday for Miranda Jo Miller on a charge of homicide by negligent driving. Miller, from Curtiss, is charged in the 2017 crash north of Cadott that killed Jeremy Goodwin.

The investigation concluded she likely ran a stop sign.

Miller told deputies she had been driving to find a cellular signal for her phone, and had it on the seat next to her, checking it about every thirty seconds for a signal.

After testimony Tuesday, both the prosecution and defense rested their cases. Closing arguments are scheduled to be delivered Wednesday.

