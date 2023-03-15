 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tribal Housing Authority employees charged with theft

  • 0
Picture of a gavel

MGN

N.W. WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Two employees of the St. Croix Tribal Housing Authority now face federal theft and wire fraud charges.

A federal grand jury Wednesday indicted 55 year old Karen Johnson, of Cumberland.

The indictment alleges that while working as a housing specialist at the tribal housing authority she created false invoices and pocketed $12,700.

Duane Emery, from Hertel was the housing director of the housing authority.

He allegedly stole $6,600 through a reimbursement scheme.

If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum possibly penalty of 72 years in prison. If Emery is convicted, he faces up to 70-years in prison.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you