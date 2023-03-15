Tribal Housing Authority employees charged with theft

N.W. WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Two employees of the St. Croix Tribal Housing Authority now face federal theft and wire fraud charges.
A federal grand jury Wednesday indicted 55 year old Karen Johnson, of Cumberland.
The indictment alleges that while working as a housing specialist at the tribal housing authority she created false invoices and pocketed $12,700.
Duane Emery, from Hertel was the housing director of the housing authority.
He allegedly stole $6,600 through a reimbursement scheme.
If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum possibly penalty of 72 years in prison. If Emery is convicted, he faces up to 70-years in prison.