Trooper hurt in Jackson County crash with semi

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - A Wisconsin State Patrol officer is okay, but his vehicle is far from it after being struck early Wednesday morning.
State Patrol posted on Facebook that the crash happened just after midnight on I-94 near Black River Falls. The trooper was inside the vehicle conducting a traffic stop when a semi lost control and struck the cruiser, the post said. The trooper sustained non-life threatening injuries, and the drivers of the other vehicles involved were not injured, according to State Patrol.
The crash is under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Wisconsin State Patrol reminded drivers in their post that you must move over into the other lane when passing stopped emergency vehicles, and if you cannot move over you must slow down.