Trooper in a Truck brings unique enforcement

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Operation Safe Driver Week kicked off across the United States on Monday. As part of the effort to improve driving behaviors, the Wisconsin State Patrol is partnering with the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association.
Statewide this week, the semi-truck you pass could have a state trooper riding in the passenger seat. This is part of Trooper in a Truck, the state patrol's effort to improve driver safety.
According to Sergeant Josh Maurer, Wisconsin State Patrol, the trooper in the truck will be on the lookout for violations and if any are spotted, a quick radio call will trigger a patrol car to make a traffic stop.
"It's a different tactic for us to reach out to drivers and educate them on the unsafe driving behaviors that we witness but also that the truck drivers witness from their different vantage point higher up in the cab," said Maurer.
Some of the behavior troopers will be on the lookout for include distracted driving, following semis too closely and cutting semis off when passing.
This is Trooper in a Truck's second year and Maurer said it's important as ever as last year saw 73 deaths in accidents involving large trucks in Wisconsin.