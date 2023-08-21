Trump confirms he will not participate in first GOP debate in Milwaukee

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be hot by mid morning, which poses a threat to people outdoors participating in sports and other activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&