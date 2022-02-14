Two big developments get the green light

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Monday, the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission gave the green light on two big developments the area will be seeing soon.
The first project approved was a new apartment complex in the downtown Cannery District.
Advanced Engineering Concepts said they plan to build two apartment buildings, each with four stories, and modern features like bike repair stations and communal courtyards.
"Its all for their recreation, sitting down, having events and holidays," said Jordan Crusing, Civil Designer at Advanced Engineering Concepts.
These buildings would not only house apartments, but 13 retail spaces with street access. They'll be located at what is currently five acres of empty land off of Oxford Avenue.
The second plan approved determines the future of the former Pier 1 Imports building near Oakwood Mall.
Everyday Surveying and Engineering said they plan to use the building for three different retail spaces.
"There's a salon on the end, a restaurant potentially in the middle, and a potential café on the other end with a drive-through," said City of Eau Claire Associate Planner Ryan Petrie.
They said they'd also be completely redoing the parking lot to add bicycle parking and to make traffic in and out a little easier.
The Plan Commission also got an update on a developing park in the Cannery District.
Plans are still being finalized, but the neighborhood could see a new park along the Chippewa River with a focus on nature and recreation, and maybe even an ice skating trail.
No timeline has been given for either development, but News 18 will bring you updates as soon as we learn more.