Two dead in Burnett County

DANBURY (WQOW) - Two people are deceased after being found in a vehicle in Danbury on Thursday.
According to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office, they received a call at about 4 p.m. that two people were slumped over in a vehicle.
When deputies and EMT's arrived, they administered doses of Naloxone to both people and other life-saving measures were attempted, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of the victims are not being made public as the case is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Burnett County Medical Examiner’s Office.