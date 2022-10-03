Two dead in separate Barron County vehicle accidents

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Two people died in separate vehicle accidents on September 30, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
At about 3 p.m. Friday, dispatch received a 911 call for a motorcycle crash south of the town of Reeve on County Road K. Officials said the Raymond Teigen, 72, of Glenwood City, was driving north on the county highway when he struck a deer and then a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
At about 8:30 p.m., dispatch received 911 call for a truck in the Red Cedar Lake near Mikana. Multiple agencies responded to the scene and found Christopher Kemmits, 30, of Exeland deceased.
Officials said it appears Exeland was traveling on County Highway V and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 48. He drove into the lake, and was able to get out of the vehicle but did not make it to share, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, who added a thank you to neighbors who provided boats when they arrived on the scene.
Both cases are under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner.