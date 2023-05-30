Two dead, three critically injured after Memorial Day crash

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Two people are dead and three are critically injured after a two-car crash on Memorial Day.
A press release from the Barron County Sheriff's Office says the crash took place at the intersection of Highway 25 and County Road A north of Ridgeland, at around 5:52 PM.
A van with ten passengers aged 8-54 was driving north on Highway 25 and was struck by a car with four passengers, aged 13-17, travelling west on County Road A.
A 54-year-old man in the van and a 13-year-old boy in the car died from their injuries. The driver of the van, another 54-year-old man, was flown from the scene in critical condition, along with two 17-year-old boys from the car. The rest of the passengers were taken to area hospitals with serious to minor injuries. A deputy was also treated for smoke inhalation at an area hospital after she helped rescue passengers from the burning van.
The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Barron County Medical Examiner's Office.