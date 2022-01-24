Two dogs and 15 puppies found in vehicle

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dedicated Animal Control Services found two individuals living in and out of their vehicle with 17 dogs in Eau Claire County.
Two of the dogs are nursing mothers who had just given birth to 15 puppies between them.
All dogs were surrendered willingly to the Humane Association who had greater means to take care of the dogs.
The two mothers were checked for a microchip and one had been missing since October of 2021.
The owner of that dog chose to have the Humane Association care for her and her puppies while she was nursing.
Despite the circumstances, the Humane Association said all the dogs are doing well.
"They're in good condition now. The puppies are all doing great nursing with mom. We have them all back in a big kennel together so they're ale to get plenty of snuggles and love. We're just trying to help them in any war we can," said Addie Erdmann, the Marketing and Development Director at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
One of the adult dogs and her puppies will go up for adoption, but they will still need a month or two to get weaned from their mom.
The breed of dog is still uncertain, but are rumored to be 100% adorable.