Two hurt after vehicles crash, catch fire in Pepin County; passerby credited with saving life

PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash that happened on State Highway 25 in Pepin County Thursday.
According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office, their communications center received the call for a crash near Ingram Road in the Waubeek Township just before 8:30 a.m.
Officials said a Chippewa Falls man was driving south on the state highway transporting mail from the U.S. Postal Service. The Chippewa Falls driver crossed into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ram 2500 Pickup Truck driven by a Mondovi man.
The Mondovi man's truck started on fire, but he was pulled from the vehicle by a passerby.
"The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our most sincere thank you to the passerby who pulled Hayden from the burning vehicle, undoubtedly saving his life," Chief Deputy Matt Roesler said in a press release.
The crash is currently under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol and Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.