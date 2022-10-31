Two northwest Wisconsin counties are investigating inmate deaths

(WQOW) - Two people who were inmates at northwestern Wisconsin jails died over the weekend, according to officials at each jail.
According to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office, Chad Daly, 41, was found unresponsive on Friday October 28. Officials say he was found during normal rounds and that no other inmates were in that cellblock at that time.
Sheriff's office officials said lifesaving measures were preformed but he was pronounced dead. The case is now being investigated by the Washburn County Sheriff's Office.
In Polk County, an inmate who was not identified was found unconscious in his cell in the early morning hours on October 30. This death is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff's Office and the Polk County Medical Examiner's Office.
The cause of death in each instance was not released.