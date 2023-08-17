Two organizations join Leinenkugel's strike in Chippewa Falls

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two organizations are joining an ongoing strike outside Leinenkugel's in Chippewa Falls.
One group was the Wisconsin Allegiance for Retired Americans, an organization that supports labor unions around the state.
Executive Director Alex Brower said the group is joining the strike to support the demand for higher wages for brewery employees.
He said the Chippewa Valley chapter of the union is one of the strongest in the state. He also said the group is proud to stand in unity with Teamsters Union 662 and brewery employees.
"Solidarity is the idea that regular people stick together because there's more of us than than people on Wall Street, there's more of us than the richest one percent. So that's what solidarity is, when regular working people stand together and that's what's being demonstrated [Thursday]," Brower said.
The other organization that joined to support the strike was the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Trade Union. The group donated a $250 check to the Teamsters Union 662 to cover lost wages.
Carolyn Kaiser is president of the AFSCME chapter in the Northwest Valley and is a long-time resident in the area.
She said Leinenkugel's has a special place in the community but said Molson Coors has prioritized profits.
"Now that corporate greed has taken over it's taken away the solidarity, it's taken away the love," she said.
As we've previously reported — the Teamsters Union met with Leinenkugel's parent company, Molson Coors, earlier in August, but no deal was reached.
The most recent statement sent to News 18 reads as follows in full: "Our offer from the start has been competitive and exceeded local-market rates for similar unionized roles. We remain engaged in discussions and are hopeful for a resolution."
Thursday was day 38 of the strike.