Two years later, Cassandra Ayon is still missing

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - It has been two years since Cassandra Ayon of Loyal was last seen. She has not been found, despite a man being convicted of causing her death and hiding her body.
Ayon, a 27-year-old mother, was last seen leaving a friends home in Unity shortly before 4 a.m. A missing persons report was filed by her family the next day. Before the end of the week, the state division of criminal investigation and the state crime lab joined the investigation.
Her car also has not been located. She was driving a 2015 black Chevy Impala, Wisconsin license plate AHZ-2509.
In June 2022, Jesus Contreras Perez was found guilty by a jury in Clark County for first degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and stalking. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Perez and Ayon had been in a relationship and broke up less than a month before she went missing. According to the criminal complaint, Perez had threatened to kill Ayon and said he knew where to hide her body so that no one would ever find it.
If you have any information of where Ayon may be, you are asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Office at (715) 743-3157.