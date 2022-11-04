U.S. Ag Secretary awards grant money to area farmers

CADOTT (WQOW) - Some area farmers are receiving state grant money to increase their meat and poultry processing capacity.
U.S Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was at Crescent Meats in Cadott Thursday to talk about the investments. It comes after the Biden administration announced earlier this month that they are investing $73 million in 21 grant projects through the meat and poultry processing expansion program.
The owner of Crescent Meats has been awarded a $1.5 million grant to offset costs for an expansion that will nearly triple the square footage and double processing capacity. The project will also improve food safety and create 35 jobs.
Additional funding announcements are anticipated over the next couple of months. The USDA will also soon begin taking applications for a new phase to deploy an additional $225 million, for a total of up to $375 million, to provide gap financing for independent processing plant projects that fill a demonstrated need for more diversified processing capacity.