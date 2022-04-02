Ukrainian-American Eau Claire family hosts fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One Ukrainian-American family in Eau Claire spoke out about the war overseas during a tennis fundraiser on Saturday.
"We are so grateful to all Americans and the west for every little thing everybody's doing, all kinds of fundraisers, and this one happens to be a fun fundraiser because of the tennis," said Natalia Ripeckyj, a first-generation Ukrainian-American.
She helped host the Peace in Ukraine Fundraiser alongside her husband, Dr. Yuri Ripeckyj, at the John and Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center.
"I would like to see America and our allies stand steadfast in their support and stay in for the long haul," Ripeckyj said.
YMCA Tennis Center director, Matt Boughton, wanted to support Ukrainian refugees after hearing the story of Natalia and Dr. Ripeckyj.
Dr. Ripeckyj said he wants Americans to keep supporting Ukraine as times goes on.
"People need to realize that Ukraine is bearing the brunt of this now and they're the ones losing people, they're getting massacred, they are getting their country destroyed, their cities leveled, and we are just supplying the weapons," Dr. Ripeckyj said. "We're very lucky nobody is killing us in the streets here."
Dozens paid $25 each to play tennis events including men's doubles, women's doubles, mixed doubles, and parent/child doubles.
Up in the rafters, Natalia said supporting Ukraine is a family affair.
"It's wonderful to see your kid play with their dad, they both enjoy tennis very much," Ripeckyj said.
Funds raised from Saturday's events will benefit the American Red Cross.