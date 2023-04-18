United Way of Dunn County's C-3 Center closing: Alternate assistance available

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The United Way C-3 Center in Dunn County, a resource for those in need of household items, just announced its closure. The center allowed people to focus their money on paying bills or buying food.
A representative with the nonprofit said they didn't have enough funding to keep the current program going. The recently closed location on 410th Street is officially shut down, but they're hoping to restart the C-3 program at a later date if they can secure more funds.
In the meantime, Stepping Stones of Dunn County primarily provides food items to those in need, but they often do have some household and hygiene products donated that they can give out.
Click here if you're interested in donating food or household items to Stepping Stones.