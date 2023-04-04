United Way working to bridge 'digital divide' with refurbished laptops

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - United Way is working to bridge the digital divide one laptop at a time.
On Tuesday the organization partnered with CVTC to increase internet access for students and community members by hosting a digital resource fair.
Each qualified person received a refurbished laptop or desktop for $30 through the United Way Partner program. A total of 57 laptops were distributed.
Each person was pre-selected based on income. People could also receive training on how to set up their device and learn about the internet. United Way holds digital resource fairs about once a month.
They plan to hold more digital resource fairs in the Chippewa Valley in the future.