Spring 2023

United Way working to bridge 'digital divide' with refurbished laptops

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - United Way is working to bridge the digital divide one laptop at a time.

On Tuesday the organization partnered with CVTC to increase internet access for students and community members by hosting a digital resource fair.

Each qualified person received a refurbished laptop or desktop for $30 through the United Way Partner program. A total of 57 laptops were distributed.

Each person was pre-selected based on income. People could also receive training on how to set up their device and learn about the internet. United Way holds digital resource fairs about once a month.

They plan to hold more digital resource fairs in the Chippewa Valley in the future.

