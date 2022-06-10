 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update: 1 dead, 1 injured in Chippewa County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights 4

Update: 

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman who died in a crash in the township of Cleveland. 

Officials said Sara M. Lemay, 48, died from injuries sustained in the crash. They said the passenger, an 11-year-old, sustained life-threatening injuries.

Passersby pulled the child from the submerged child and began life-saving measures until first responders arrived and took over. The child was flown to a hospital by helicopter. Their status Saturday is unknown. 

A cause for the crash was not given, and officials said it is still under investigation.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead and another injured after a single rollover crash in Chippewa County Friday night.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle traveling on Highway 64 rolled into a swampy area. A passerby saw the vehicle and called it in. 

Authorities report a woman was killed in the crash, another, believed to be a girl, was transported by helicopter to a hospital. 

Her condition is not known. 

This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for the latest. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags