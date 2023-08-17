Update: 2 dead in collision on U.S. 8 identified

Update: The Polk County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the two people who died in a crash Thursday morning.
The driver of the Kia was 57-year-old Erick Jackson from Turtle Lake. The driver of the Dodge was 80-year-old Donn Larson from Balsam Lake.
TOWN OF APPLE RIVER (WQOW) - Two people are dead after a crash Thursday morning in Polk County.
The 911 call came in at 6:46 a.m., according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Upon arrival, deputies found a Kia passenger car and Dodge pickup truck involved in the crash. Each was occupied by only the drivers.
Officials said the driver of the Kia crossed the centerline and struck the westbound Dodge. Lifesaving measures were attempted but both people were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officials are not yet releasing the names of those involved. They are the seventh and eighth traffic fatality in Polk County this year. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.