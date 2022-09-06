Update: 2 dead in Pierce County plane crash

Update: The Pierce County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who died in a plane crash Tuesday.
John Zeman, 28 and Ethan Smith 20, both from Rochester Minnesota, died when their plane crashed in Pierce County.
Officials with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said the National Traffic Safety Board is investigating, and said investigation could take months to complete.
PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - Two people were killed after a plane crashed in Pierce County Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. west of the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35. Authorities report the plane, a 2012 Glasair Super II SFT, left an airport in Rochester, MN, just after noon for a training flight to the airport in Bay City, WI.
Two people were killed as a result of the crash.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Board to arrive and investigate the crash.