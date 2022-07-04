UPDATE: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) - Police say at least six people are dead and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop. Highland Park Police Commander Chris O'Neill urged people to shelter in place as authorities search for the suspect, described as a white male wearing a white or blue T-shirt. Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference that the gunman apparently opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop Monday morning using a rifle that was recovered at the scene. Covelli says police believe there was only one shooter and he should still be considered armed and dangerous. Police have not released any details about the victims.
Police are responding to a shooting in downtown Highland Park, Illinois, in the area of a July 4th parade, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
The city of Highland Park, a suburb about 25 miles north of Chicago, said its Independence Day parade has been canceled and advised people to avoid downtown.
One witness, Miles Zaremski, said he heard what he believed to be 20-25 gunshots. He told CNN he saw at least one person bloodied and on the ground.
US Rep. Brad Schneider, a Democrat who represents the area, also confirmed the shooting in a tweet.
"My campaign team and I were gathering at the start of the parade when the shooting started. My team and I are safe and secure," he said.
Video taken by a witness, Hugo Aguilera, shows an ambulance turning around on the parade route and a police car with sirens on, as people gathered on the grassy sidewalk.
The July 4th parade was expected to feature floats, marching bands, novelty groups, community entries and other special entertainment, the city said on its website.
It was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CT at the intersection of Laurel and St. Johns Avenues, and was set to head north on St. Johns Avenue and then west on Central Avenue and continue to Sunset Park, the city said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
