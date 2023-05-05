 Skip to main content
Update: 74-year-old dead in rural Dunn County house fire identified

  • Updated
Update: According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, the man who died in a fire this week was David Booth. 

May 1, 2023

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A person was pronounced dead at the scene of a house fire Monday morning.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, it happened on 50th Street in the town of Tiffany, where a 911 report came in at 8:19 a.m. for a structure fire. 

Officials said that when crews fought the fire, they found a 74-year-old man inside, and he was pronounced deceased.

The incident is under investigation and a name was not given by the Sheriff's Office. 

