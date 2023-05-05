Update: 74-year-old dead in rural Dunn County house fire identified

Update: According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, the man who died in a fire this week was David Booth.
May 1, 2023
DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A person was pronounced dead at the scene of a house fire Monday morning.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, it happened on 50th Street in the town of Tiffany, where a 911 report came in at 8:19 a.m. for a structure fire.
Officials said that when crews fought the fire, they found a 74-year-old man inside, and he was pronounced deceased.
The incident is under investigation and a name was not given by the Sheriff's Office.