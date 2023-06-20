UPDATE: 911 back down in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - 911 is back down in Eau Claire County, according to the Eau Claire Police Department.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - 911 calls made in Eau Claire County are being routed to a neighbor on Monday.
According to the Eau Claire Police Department, there is current an issue with the 911 lines in Eau Claire County. While this is being fixed, calls are being routed to Chippewa County.
Police said calls are still being answered, just not by Eau Claire County dispatchers for the time being.
