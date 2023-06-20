 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11PM TONIGHT ...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

UPDATE: 911 back down in Eau Claire County

  • Updated
  • 0

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - 911 is back down in Eau Claire County, according to the Eau Claire Police Department. 

For now, calls are being routed to Chippewa County. 

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The 911 issues in Eau Claire County have now been resolved. 

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - 911 calls made in Eau Claire County are being routed to a neighbor on Monday. 

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, there is current an issue with the 911 lines in Eau Claire County. While this is being fixed, calls are being routed to Chippewa County. 

Police said calls are still being answered, just not by Eau Claire County dispatchers for the time being. 

This story will be updated when the 911 line is working again. 

