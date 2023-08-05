Update: Another person found dead in apparent Barron County drowning, two victims identified

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW)- Two people are dead in an apparent drowning incident on Pokegama Lake, near Chetek.
According to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff's Department, on Friday, August 4 at around 4:18 p.m., the Barron County 911 center took a call of a subject in the water near a running pontoon on Pokegama Lake.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department, along with the Chetek Fire Department, Chetek EMS, and the Wisconsin DNR responded to the scene.
According to the press release, a 59-year-old man named Scott Brummond from Chippewa Falls was found dead and brought to the shore. An empty pontoon was located in the area, along with a lifejacket in the water near it.
The press release said that during the course of the investigation, it was learned that a second subject had been on the pontoon with Brummond and could not be located. The search continued until about 9 p.m. on Friday evening, when the recovery effort was stopped, to be continued in the morning.
On the morning of Saturday, August 5, the search continued with the Wisconsin DNR, the Barron County Sheriff's Department, a private boater, and 5 Star Sonar out of Cameron, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department. After a short search, the second subject was located.
A 59-year-old man named Doug Robinson of Chetek was pronounced deceased after being recovered from the water, according to the press release.
The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR.