Update: Authorities in Dunn County say missing teen found

Update: According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Hallie has been found safe.
DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The Dunn County Sheriff's Office has put out an urgent plea to help find a missing kid.
In a post to social media, they said her name is Hallie. They are not giving out a last name at this time, but officials told News 18 she is 13.
She was last seen near 1410th Avenue outside of Ridgeland around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Hallie was wearing a light purple sweater, blue jeans and has blonde, shoulder-length hair.
If you see anyone matching her description, or know where she is, you're asked to contact law enforcement at 715-232-1348 or anonymously by clicking here.
News 18 reached out for more information and learned they do not have reason to believe she is in danger at this time. Officials also say that while she could be a runaway, this is not normal behavior for her.