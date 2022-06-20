Update: Barron Police confirm cause of death in fire that killed 3

June 20, 2022
Update: We now know the official cause of death for the three people who died in a fire in a Barron home last month.
Barron's police chief told News 18 that the cause of death for all three was smoke inhalation, confirming what the preliminary autopsy had already said.
This, from a fire that consumed the River Street home. The people who died in the fire were a father and two kids.
The cause is still under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation. News 18 reached out to them to see when they might finish that investigation, but we have not heard back.
May 17, 2022
Update:
The Barron Police told News 18 on Tuesday that the cause of death of three in Barron was smoke inhalation.
According to Barron Police Chief Joe Vierkandt, the victims had no traumatic injuries unrelated to the fire, and toxicology studies are pending.
He also said the Department of Criminal Investigation is taking the lead in finding out what caused the fire was. Vierkandt said it could take weeks before they have these answers.
The fire last Thursday killed two young children and their father. Another woman that was in the house survived.
May 12, 2022
Update:
In a press conference Thursday, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and Barron-Maple Grove Fire Chief Mike Romsos gave more details about a tragic fire that killed three in Barron early Thursday morning.
Romsos said that when he arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed, making it challenging for firefighters to get to those inside. He estimates they pulled the children out within 15 minutes of their arrival on the scene.
"It makes your heart drop. It really does. Especially when there was children involved in it," Romsos said.
He added that the house is a total loss, and the priority now is to find out the cause of the fire. He also told reporters that this was the biggest fire he has seen in Barron in a long time.
The Department of Criminal Investigation was asked to help with the investigation. Fitzgerald said they were called due to the fatalities and unknown cause of the fire.
"You look at the causes, you look at them, you're talking negligence, you're talking intentional, accidental, or weather related, or was it a malfunction in the house?" Fitzgerald said. "That is what we have experts in fire and law enforcement trying to determine."
He said they cannot comment on if they suspect foul play at this time, but said no one is in custody.
Update:
The names and ages of the three people who died Thursday in house fire in Barron have been released by the Barron County Sheriff's Department.
Donald Albee, 44, along with his children Emily Albee, 5, and Conner Albee, 6 died as a result of the fire.
Delores Dahlberg, 49, girlfriend to Donald Albee and owner of the home was able to get out of the house and was treated and released at the scene.
Officials also said the Barron School District will have extra councilors and resources to support students and staff affected by the tragedy.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Update:
The Barron County Sheriff's Office and Barron Police Department told News 18 they will be giving updated information Thursday between 1 and 1:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by both departments, as well as the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.
Barron (WQOW) - Two children and one adult male are dead following a fire in Barron Thursday morning.
Just before 3:30 a.m. Barron County dispatch received a call of a house fire on River Ave in the City of Barron initially reporting there were three people inside the home.
When crews arrived they were able to pull two children out of the house. They were transported to Mayo Hospital and after performing lifesaving measures, the children both were pronounced dead.
An adult male was found dead inside the home. One adult female did get out of the house and was treated and released at the scene.
The case is under investigation by the Barron Police Department, Barron County Sheriff's Department, the Barron County Medical Examiner and the Department of Criminal Investigation.