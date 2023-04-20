Update: Body found in St. Croix River near Hudson identified as missing man

Update: According to the Hudson Police Department, the body found on Wednesday was Hai Quoc Nguyen.
Nguyen, 31, was last seen on March 3 in downtown Hudson traveling west on Buckeye Street. His car and personal property were found abandoned downtown.
Police told News 18 recently that they were concentrating their search efforts to the St. Croix River.
HUDSON (WQOW) - A body was found on Wednesday in the St. Croix River, according to the Hudson Police Department.
Officials said they received a report at about 9:30 a.m. of a possible body in the river. The Hudson Police Department, along with the Sheriff's Offices in Washington and St. Croix County responded and recovered the deceased.
Hudson Police officials said that until the medical examiner makes a positive identification and the family has been notified, they will not release any more information.
In recent weeks authorities have unsuccessfully searched the river for a Luck man who fell off a cliff into the river, and a man missing from Hudson since early march.