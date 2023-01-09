Update: Bus carrying wrestling team in Barron County total loss after fire

1/9/22 Update: The bus that was carrying a wrestling team from Milwaukee this weekend is a total loss after a fire.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, the bus was carrying 15 athletes, a coach and his son and the bus driver, who were all coming from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Officials said their initial investigation shows the fire started in the rear of the coach bus, possibly relating to the brake system with the rear tires.
Everyone was able to get off the bus uninjured, but officials said everything left inside is also a total loss.
1/8/22 BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - According to a Facebook post by the Barron County Sheriff's Department, no one was hurt when a coach bus caught fire Saturday night.
Officials said it happened just before 8 p.m. According to Barron County Sheriff Christ Fitzgerald, a Milwaukee School of Engineering wrestling team was on board but were not injured. They were taken to the Sheriff's Department to warm up and eat while waiting for their new bus.
WISN reports the team arrived in Milwaukee around 6 a.m. Monday.
Officials said the fire remains under investigation and more information will be released on Monday.