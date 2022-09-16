UPDATE: Chippewa County authorities call off search until morning for Wausau suspect

UPDATE (10:33 PM):
According to the Chippewa County Sheriff, the search was called off just after dark. They will resume searching for Chad Myszka Saturday.
UPDATE (7:06): The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is releasing details of the dangerous male.
The person at-large is reportedly Chad J. Myszka, 20 of Wausau. He is 6'2" and 180 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes.
UPDATE: The search continues for what authorities call a dangerous male near the Town of Wheaton.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, parents in Marathon County reported their son was acting suicidal and had a weapon and left in a white charger. Authorities were asked to look for that vehicle.
Sheriff Kowalczyk spotted the charger near County Rd XX and Hwy 29. A chase ensued near Seymour Cray Sr. Blvd. Authorities terminated that chase. A short time later a 3-vehicle accident was reported involving the charger. Sheriff Kowalczyk said a female was hurt in the accident. She has non life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled on foot through a cornfield. Authorities used a plane, drone and dogs to search for him.
The suspect left behind a long gun and his cell phone, which authorities now have.
Again, that search continues in the area east of Hwy T and south of Hwy 29.
UPDATE: The area of concern is in the Town of Wheaton east of Hwy T and south of Hwy 29.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - In an emergency alert, a civil authority issued a law enforcement warning for Chippewa County of a dangerous man that may be in that area.
The alert system reports the man may be in a red and white shirt. Law enforcement ask the public to shelter in place, close windows, lock doors and secure vehicles.
If you see anything suspicious, call 911.