UPDATE: Chippewa Falls committee hears proposed changes on city-wide sex offender rules

  • Updated
  • 0
Chippewa Falls City Hall
By: Felicity Bosk

UPDATE

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - At Wednesday night's meeting, Alderman Heather Martell said none of the four proposed ordinances were recommended to the Chippewa Falls City Council.

However, she said the loitering and residency ordinances will be discussed further. She said she's also not giving up on the notification and safe haven proposals. 

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A committee discussing safety in Chippewa Falls will hear proposals that, if passed, would change where sex offenders can live and loiter in the city.

District 5 Alderman Heather Martell has four proposed ordinances on Wednesday's agenda, and three of them involve the city's rules around sex offenders, or lack thereof.

First, Martell said loitering laws that restrict where sex offenders can be include daycares, parks, and trails, but not schools. That's something Martell hopes to change with an amendment.

Next, she said there are 72 sex offenders living in Chippewa Falls, but the city has no residency rules restricting where offenders can live. For example, she said most registered daycares within city limits have over a dozen sex offenders living within a mile of the center.

Martell said part of the problem is that Chippewa Falls does not just house offenders from the city, but from its surrounding areas.

"Without residency restrictions, Chippewa Falls can become a dumping ground for sex offenders. So right now we have an open floodgate because we have no ordinance, no nuisance ordinance saying that we're not willing to take in everybody else's sex offenders," Martell said. "I'm looking to protect our kids."

She's also proposing a good neighbor ordinance, where an offender would be required to notify their neighbors of their status.

A fourth proposed ordinance would establish a safe haven baby box in the city, where an infant could be left anonymously within 72 hours of birth with emergency personnel.

On Wednesday, the committee will hear these proposals and vote on whether to bring them before City Council.

