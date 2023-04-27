UPDATE: Driver won't face charges in town of Lafayette pedestrian death

UPDATE:
TOWN OF LAFAYETTE (WQOW) - The driver who hit and killed a woman in the town of Lafayette earlier this month won't face criminal charges.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes, the incident happened on April 14 off a road-way.
Authorities have not yet identified the woman.
TOWN OF LAFAYETTE (WQOW) - A woman was killed after she was hit by a car in the Town of Lafayette Friday evening.
Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes said there is no more information that can be given at the time of this report, but that the investigation is active and there is no danger to the community.
The status of the driver is unknown.