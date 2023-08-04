Update: Eau Claire man, missing after swimming in Chippewa River, found dead

This story has been updated from a previous version.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Fire Department has confirmed that the man who went missing while tubing and swimming in the Chippewa River Thursday was found deceased.
The missing swimmer was identified as Justin Vue, a 26-year-old UWEC alumni.
The search focused primarily on the water, where officials said he was last seen by his group near the Water Street Bridge.
The fire department said in a press release Vue was found in the river around 9 p.m. Friday. The day before, a group was tubing on the river when they lost sight of Vue, who was snorkeling and swimming away from them.
Officials credited systematic shoreline and water searches utilizing side scan sonar, thermal imaging cameras, drones, and numerous volunteers for helping find Vue. They also thanked Bruce's Legacy for utilizing their side scan sonar and underwater ROV. Many other area agencies were also thanked for their help in the search effort.