UPDATE: EC City Council postpones annexation vote for housing development

UPDATE - The annexation was up for a vote at Tuesday night's Eau Claire City Council meeting. Members of the council voted to postpone the vote until the council's June 14 meeting.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The site of a controversial housing development is looking to be annexed into the city of Eau Claire, and Monday night the city's plan commission narrowly approved the move in advisory vote.
As we've reported --
Parts of Lowes Creek County Park and a parcel of land in the Town of Washington may be annexed into the city of Eau Claire. C and E Wurzer Builders has twice brought a rezoning request before the county board for land located on the corner of Deerfield and Mischler Roads in the Town of Washington.
The county board denied the request one time, and the builders withdrew the request the second time.
They want to build more than 100 homes on that land -- but neighbors have been very vocal in opposition about it.
The city council will have final say on the annexation.