UPDATE: EC City Council vote postponed on possible water bottling facility

UPDATE: On Tuesday night, the Eau Claire City Council postponed a vote to enter a development and use agreement with a water bottling facility. The vote has been postponed to June 14th.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Ahead of a vote on whether the company Purple Rain Properties can move forward on plans to build a water bottling facility in Eau Claire, city officials put out information explaining the project.
Purple Rain Properties is looking to build a Niagara Bottling facility on the city's northwest side. According to its website, Niagara Bottling is a leading beverage manufacturer in the U.S.
The FAQ states that city officials were invited to submit sites for the potential manufacturer in late 2021. After seeing that Eau Claire met their requirements, a site was submitted. The FAQ said Eau Claire was chosen between two communities.
The document also said that the water bottled in Eau Claire will be distributed throughout western Wisconsin.
You can read the full FAQ below: