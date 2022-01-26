UPDATE: Fire destroys farm house in Pepin County

UPDATE: 11:04 p.m.
According to a Mondovi fire official the structure that burned down was an old farm house.
No further information is available at this time.
PEPIN COUNT (WQOW) - Multiple crews are on scene of a structure fire about 6 miles east of Durand.
News 18 reporters on scene say the building at the intersection of County Road BB and U.S. 10. was a total loss.
Multiple fire crews responded including the Durand City/Rural Fire Department, Alma Fire District, Township Fire Department and Mondovi fire crews. The Dunn County Sheriff's Office was also on scene and set up their mobile command unit.
