UPDATE: Fire destroys farm house in Pepin County

  • Updated
UPDATE: 11:04 p.m.

According to a Mondovi fire official the structure that burned down was an old farm house.

No further information is available at this time. 

PEPIN COUNT (WQOW) - Multiple crews are on scene of a structure fire about 6 miles east of Durand.

News 18 reporters on scene say the building at the intersection of County Road BB and U.S. 10. was a total loss.

Structure fire

Multiple fire crews responded including the Durand City/Rural Fire Department, Alma Fire District, Township Fire Department and Mondovi fire crews. The Dunn County Sheriff's Office was also on scene and set up their mobile command unit. 

This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for the latest updates. 

