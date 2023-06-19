Update: House fire under control in Chippewa Falls, no injuries reported

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A house fire is out in Chippewa Falls in the area the Chippewa Falls Police Department asked people to avoid Monday morning.
According to Chippewa Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief John Bowe, they were called to the fire at 6:39 a.m. There, they found heavy smoke visible from the basement and second story.
Bowe said everyone home was able to get out, and crews rescued a dog from the second floor. A cat was found deceased.
It took crews 45 minuets to get the fire under control, Bowe said, adding they are still on the scene as of 9:40 a.m. investigating the cause of the fire.