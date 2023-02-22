Update: I-94 west open again after accident near Osseo

Update: I-94 westbound lanes are moving again near Osseo and Foster according to WisDOT.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Highways are slippery, and in Eau Claire County there is an accident south of the city.
Just north of Osseo, I-94 westbound lanes are closed beyond the ramp from US 10 for a crash near Foster. WisDOT said the alternate route being used is take US 10 to US 53, and then reconnecting to I-94 west.
According to WisDOT, much of I-94 Wednesday morning is considered to be slippery in stretches, and the portion of highway around Osseo is snow covered.
