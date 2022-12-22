UPDATE: I-94 westbound lanes near Osseo open again

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The
main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked
up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all portions
of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition, arctic air
with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region.
This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with
wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid
traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions of
western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Blizzard Warning,
blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills
as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 AM CST Friday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to
6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this
evening through Saturday morning will make travel nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

UPDATE: I-94 westbound lanes near Osseo open again

I-94 Osseo

1:34 p.m. Update: I-94 westbound lanes are once again open near Osseo, according to WisDOT.

12:35 p.m. OSSEO (WQOW) - Multiple crashes have caused law enforcement to close both of the westbound lanes of I-94 near Osseo.

According to WisDOT, the lanes are closed near U.S. 10. The traffic camera shows vehicles are being rerouted to avoid the area. Click here to view the traffic camera live.

North of Osseo near Foster reopened within the past hour after a semi had jack-knifed, blocking the westbound lanes. 

