UPDATE: I-94 westbound lanes near Osseo open again

1:34 p.m. Update: I-94 westbound lanes are once again open near Osseo, according to WisDOT.
12:35 p.m. OSSEO (WQOW) - Multiple crashes have caused law enforcement to close both of the westbound lanes of I-94 near Osseo.
According to WisDOT, the lanes are closed near U.S. 10. The traffic camera shows vehicles are being rerouted to avoid the area. Click here to view the traffic camera live.
North of Osseo near Foster reopened within the past hour after a semi had jack-knifed, blocking the westbound lanes.
Stick with News 28 for updates.