Update: Identities of two found dead in New Richmond home released

Update:
The New Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate what happened to two people at a home in New Richmond.
Police say they found the bodies of 42-year-old Brandon McNamara and 36-year-old Kelley Marks on Friday.
Police ask anyone with information on either person to call 715-246-6667
NEW RICHMOND (WQOW) - An investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found deceased inside of a home in a manner that police said is consistent with a murder-suicide.
According to the New Richmond Police Department's Facebook page, officials were called to the 1200 block of Pinewood Trail on Friday afternoon to reports of an odor coming from a home.
Officers arrived to two adults with apparent gunshot wounds. They don't yet know how long they had been deceased in the home.
Officials said the Wisconsin State Crime Lab was called in due to the suspicious nature of the deaths. The bodies were transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation as well as identity confirmation. Officials said they will provide more information once they are able to notify next of kin.
You can contact the New Richmond Police Department with any information at 715-246-6667.