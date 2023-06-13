UPDATE: Identities released in deadly crash with Rusk County road grader

UPDATE:
BRUCE (WQOW) - Authorities released the names of those involved in a deadly Rusk County crash.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the male passenger of the pick-up truck was identified as 80-year-old Anthony Swada of Bruce. The injured driver was 73-year-old Karen Marie Swada.
BRUCE (WQOW) - One person is dead and another is hurt after officials say their truck rear-ended a highway department grader.
According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened a quarter mile north of Highway 8 on State Highway 40, just before 9 a.m. on Monday.
First responders found a Chevrolet pick-up truck had rear-ended a Rusk County Highway Department road grader. The grader operator was not injured in the crash.
Officials said the driver was airlifted to an Eau Claire hospital, but the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash. They say the person who died was an 80-year-old man from Bruce, and the person hurt was a 73-year-old woman from Bruce.