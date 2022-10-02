UPDATE: Kryssy King found safe, person of interest in custody

UPDATE: According to Chief Deputy Curt Dutton with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, Trevor Blackburn has been taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the City of Superior Police Department.
Dutton said there is no longer a danger to the public.
UPDATE: A Wisconsin Crime Alert Network notification issued by Investigator Christopher Kowalczyk Sunday evening lists 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn as wanted in connection with Saturday's Amber Alert.
He asks anyone with information related to Blackburn or his whereabouts to contact the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7700 Option 1.
UPDATE: According to a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network notification, Kryssy King has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been cancelled.
Trevor D. Blackburn, identified as the person of interest in this case, has not yet been located. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk told News 18 until Blackburn is apprehended, there is a chance he could be dangerous. Contact the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7700 with any information.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The Amber Alert for a missing teenager from Holcombe remains active, according to Investigator Christopher Kowalczyk with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.
Kowalczyk said 15-year-old Kryssy King was reported missing by her father, after she was last seen at her Holcombe home around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Kowalczyk said investigation led them to identify 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, who has an active criminal complaint warrant and is from out-of-state, as a person of interest.
He is encouraging residents of Chippewa County, especially in the area of Cornell, to keep their doors and vehicles locked.
"The individuals may be asking for assistance from the general public," Kowalczyk said. "They may be asking to use a telephone, they may be asking to get a ride. If the individuals are asking for certain things such as that and they're not from the area, we're just asking the individuals to be asked, kindly, to leave the property and notify the local law enforcement."
He said if anyone believes they recognize either King or Blackburn, to not approach either of them. Instead, call 911 or contact the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7700 and choose option 1.
Kowalczyk said to report any disturbances to property in Chippewa County to the Sheriff's Office, as well as any information on the incident.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation with assistance from the FBI, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Eau Claire Police Department, and other local agencies within Chippewa County.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network has released an updated photograph of Trevor Blackburn.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teenager from Holcombe and authorities say she may be in danger.
According to a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network notification, 15-year-old Kryssy King was last seen at her Holcombe home around 11:30 Friday night.
King is described as 5'3", weighing 150 pounds. She has long blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a small scar on her nose and a bigger scar on her shoulder.
According to the Amber Alert, King may be with 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn. He is described as a white male with a name tattoo on his chest and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm. He is not from Wisconsin.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715.726.7700, option 1 or 911.
